SoCalGas: No Sign Of Leak In West Hills Explosion

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – There are no indications that an explosion in a West Hills neighborhood that damaged at least six homes Wednesday afternoon was caused by a natural gas leak, the Southern California Gas Company says.
At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, an explosion occurred in a home in the 7500 block of Sale Avenue, damaging several nearby homes in the process. Splintered debris was sent flying on several of the surrounding homes and several windows were shattered. Three homes have been red tagged, Los Angeles police disclosed.
There were no serious injuries. Two people were treated at the scene.
SoCalGas spokesperson Melissa Bailey said in an email Thursday morning that after conducting several pipeline tests, crews have been unable to detect any gas leaks in the company’s equipment either in the home or the surrounding area.
The cause remains unknown, SoCalGas said Thursday. Bailey said the company is working with Los Angeles Fire to determine a cause.
However, this comes after LAPD Capt. Paul Vernon tweeted Wednesday night that the explosion “was the result” of a natural gas leak. Vernon later tweeted that the explosion was not caused by a drug lab or “illicit activity.”
Gas service remains shut down to several homes in the neighborhood.