Postseason Dodger Tickets Sell Out Immediately

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Post-season Dodgers tickets have already sold out – unless you’re willing to pay up a little more via a third-party site.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday for seven potential postseason home games for the National League Division series and League Championship series.
Tickets sold out almost immediately, and a team official said it was believed to be the quickest the club has sold out of postseason tickets in Dodger Stadium history.
Third-party sites like StubHub already have NLDS and NLCS tickets for as low as $50.
Some sites are already posting potential World Series tickets for as much as $20,000.
The best-of-five Division Series starts Oct. 6. If the Dodgers win the division, the best-of-seven National League Championship Series begins Oct. 14.
One Comment