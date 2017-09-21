Postseason Dodger Tickets Sell Out Immediately

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Post-season Dodgers tickets have already sold out – unless you’re willing to pay up a little more via a third-party site.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday for seven potential postseason home games for the National League Division series and League Championship series.

Tickets sold out almost immediately, and a team official said it was believed to be the quickest the club has sold out of postseason tickets in Dodger Stadium history.

Third-party sites like StubHub already have NLDS and NLCS tickets for as low as $50.

Some sites are already posting potential World Series tickets for as much as $20,000.

The best-of-five Division Series starts Oct. 6. If the Dodgers win the division, the best-of-seven National League Championship Series begins Oct. 14.

