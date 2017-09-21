Police Hunt SUV Driver Who Left Skateboarder For Dead

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police in Long Beach continue their hunt for an SUV driver who hit a skateboarder and left him for dead.

The skateboarder remains in critical condition.

KCAL9’s Peter Daut spoke to friends of the skateboarder who want the driver caught and behind bars.

Detectives released a copy of the video of the accident hoping it would help the public help them find the driver.

The skateboarder was in a crosswalk when he was hit by the driver.

The suspect hits the curb before hitting the victim and then loses control. Outside of camera range, the driver his 23-year-old Luis Tejeda.

The accident happened August 30th, near Anaheim Street and Oregon Avenue.

The SUV was found abandoned a few blocks away. Police have identified the susect as Victor Garcia or Gracia., possibly of Cudahy or South Gate.

Jaelyn Majors is a friend of Tejada’s who is worried for his friend.

“Basically, it kind of scared me, you know?” he says of the accident. And regarding the suspect he doesn’t mince words.

“That guy does not deserve to get away with this,” Majors says, “He must be found.”

Majors says Tejada is an avid skateboarder and he’s hoping his friend makes a full recovery.

“The best of luck is to pray for him and his family. and let’s hope Luis makes it. and let’s hope he gets out of the hospital.

Majors said.

Anyone with information about Garcia (or Gracia)’s whereabouts is asked to call Long Beach Police.