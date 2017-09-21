Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer riding a motorcycle was killed Thursday in an accident with a car in Porter Ranch, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 10800 block of Tampa Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The officer was taken to a hospital where he died, police said at the scene.
The driver of the car remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.
