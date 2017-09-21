Minister From Guatemala Detained By ICE Reunited With Family

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — His future is uncertain, but for now, Minister Noe Carilas is together again with his family.

Carilas, originally from Guatemala, has been reunited with his wife and kids after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“I want to thank my lord God to do this miracle for me and I’m feeling like a free man,” Carilas said.

The Los Angeles minister was detained two months ago and held for crossing the border illegally in the 90s and evading deportation orders.

“I was crying when I see the suffering my babies, my wife suffering for this separation,” he said.

ICE told CBSLA in July, Carias is a repeat immigration violator whose used multiple identities and nationalities to evade them and that he’s been removed from the states three times.

His attorney says Carilas had been checking in with ICE for years, trying to fix his immigration status when the arrest happened.

“To know that now he’s out is a big relief. A first step to hopefully getting his case approved,” attorney Noemig Ramirez said.

Carilas is married to an American Citizen, he works in the community and doesn’t have a criminal record according to his attorney.

“I’m trusting on the lord. Praying a lot and we see that god has responded today,” his wife Vicky Carilas said.

Granting citizenship could take a long time because of the backlog of cases. He might have to go back to Guatemala and wait while all of the paperwork is sorted out.