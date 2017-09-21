KB Home Slashes CEO Pay After Tirade At Neighbor Kathy Griffin

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles-based developer KB Home announced Thursday it is slashing CEO Jeffrey Mezger’s bonus by 25 percent this year in response to a tirade he unleashed in a dispute with his neighbor, comedian Kathy Griffin.

The exchange, which was caught on a security camera and the audio released by the Huffington Post, came in response to a noise complaint that someone in Griffin’s home allegedly filed against Mezger, according to the website.

“Jeffrey Mezger has always conducted himself in a professional manner during his tenure at KB Home,” according to a KB Home filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “He has been a very effective CEO and a great leader for the company. Mr. Mezger has the full and complete confidence of the board. However, Mr. Mezger’s recent behavior in his personal dealings with a neighbor is unacceptable and a negative reflection on KB Home.”

In addition to reducing Mezger’s bonus, he was warned he would be dismissed in the future if a similar incident occurred again, according to the filing.

Mezger’s outburst occurred Saturday, with the CEO initially shouting at Griffin’s boyfriend, Randy Bick, according to the Huffington Post. On the security camera audio, Mezger can be heard repeatedly dropping F-bombs, and calling Griffin a “bitch.” He also refers to Griffin as a “bald dyke who Donald Trump kind of put the heat on.”

Griffin shaved her head in July in support of her cancer-stricken sister, Joyce, who died last Thursday. The comedian made headlines earlier this year when she posted a photo online showing her holding what was designed to look like Trump’s bloody, decapitated head. Griffin later apologized for the photo.

KB Home issued a statement to the Huffington Post, saying Mezger “regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother. He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes.”

