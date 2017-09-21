Owner, Manager Of Hollywood Hills ‘Party Houses’ Hit With Nuisance Charges

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — Two known “party houses” in the Hollywood Hills have been put on notice.
City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office filed criminal charges Wednesday against the owner of one home and the manager of a second.
“The party’s over for out-of-control nuisance houses,” Feuer said in a statement. “It’s completely unacceptable for residential homes to be rented out every few weeks for massive parties that attract hundreds of guests, blast music throughout the night and block streets, disrupting peace and quiet in our neighborhoods.”
Kamran Younai, 46, owner of the home at 7842 Electra Drive, was charged with 16 criminal counts of maintaining a public nuisance after receiving written notice and engaging in illegal short-term rentals.
Rose Garcia, 43, who manages a single family home at 2649 La Cuesta Drive, faces 10 criminal counts of maintaining a public nuisance after receiving written notice and noise-related charges.
Both face thousands of dollars in fines and jail time if convicted as charged.