Girl’s Wiggling Fingers Give Hope To Rescuers In Mexico City

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One girl’s ability to wiggle her fingers from underneath the rubble of her school in Mexico City has become a symbol of hope for thousands of volunteers searching for survivors of a magnitude-7.1 earthquake.
Efforts to rescue survivors from collapsed buildings after Tuesday’s devastating earthquake have continued around the clock in Mexico City. Officials say 250 people were killed, and nearly 2,000 have been injured.
Crews have focused on the little girl who was detected alive underneath the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen School, where at least 24 people – mostly children – were killed when it crumbled. Rescuers say they can see her fingers, and she’s been moving them to let them know she hears them.
Special cameras are being used by crews as they dig show there are at least two other children trapped with the girl.
Rescuers have been holding up their fists to signal for silence as they dig, so they can refocus their efforts on where they hear signs of life.
Stories of successful rescues are driving crews on. At least two young children were pulled from the cracks of one collapsed building, an emotional moment caught on video.
Power has also been restored to almost 4 million people in Mexico City.