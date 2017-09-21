1 Killed In Head-On Crash With Big Rig In Northridge

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — One person was killed, and another person critically injured in a head-on crash with a big rig on Roscoe Boulevard in Northridge.
The crash happened after 6:45 a.m. in the 18500 block of West Roscoe Boulevard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She and the person who died were both in the smaller vehicle.
The trucker was not hurt.
Footage from the scene showed the crash caused a fuel spill. Roscoe was closed between Reseda and Yolanda for the investigation.
