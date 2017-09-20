Dying Woman’s Sister Is Her Only Transplant Match, But Not Allowed In Country

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Yvonne Murray’s mother is dying and so is her hope.
There may be only one person who could save the life of the Garden Grove woman — her sister — only the U.S. government will not allow her into the country.
Murray’s mom, Helen, has an aggressive form of Leukemia and doctors have been wanting to try a stem cell transplant as a last resort. But the medical match needed is her sister living in Vietnam.
Murray says her aunt applied not once but three times for a visa, each time denied because the U.S. government says it’s not satisfied the aunt will return to Vietnam, fearing she’ll become a refugee.
The aunt is said to have provided proof of financial and family ties that would compel her to return to Vietnam, and, her two brothers have been visiting here for two weeks.
The family says they are now planning for their mother’s funeral.
One Comment