Woman Denies Extorting Kevin Hart, Claims To Be ‘Victim’

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) – The attorney for a woman who admitted to having a sexual relationship with Kevin Hart vehemently denied allegations Wednesday morning that her client was part of an attempt to extort the comedian.

Montia Sabbag stood silently alongside her attorney, Lisa Bloom, who told reporters at a news conference in Woodland Hills that Sabbag indeed had an “intimate relationship with Mr. Hart about a month ago” at a Las Vegas hotel. However, Bloom explained, Sabbag had no part of a supposed extortion plot and has “no idea” who is behind it.

“Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal, just as Montia is the victim of this criminal,” Bloom said in a brief statement.

Bloom went on to say that Sabbag had nothing to do with the possible existence of sexually suggestive video.

“She had nothing to do with it, she did not consent with it,” Bloom added.

All this began when Hart posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which he apologized to his wife “for not making smart decisions” and alluded to being extorted.

“But I’m not also going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes, and in this particular situation, that is what was attempted,” Hart said in the video.

The couple were married last year and are expecting their first child together.

“I made a bad error in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did,” Hart said in the video. “And during that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids.”

The allegations of extortion prompted an FBI investigation. Bloom said that Sabbag will cooperate with authorities.

“She is willing to cooperate with law enforcement and give them all the information about people who may have been there, who could be possible suspects,” Bloom said.