The Fab Mom: Car Seat Checks And Guidelines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sept. 17-23 is National Child Passenger Safety Week, and Saturday is National Seat Check Day.
Research estimates that four of five car seats are not installed correctly. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA.gov), car crashes are the leading cause of death for children 1-13 years old.
To make sure your child is in the right seat for their age and size, check this link.
For installation tips and how-to videos, visit this link.
To get your car seat checked for free by a certified safety technician in your area, use this link to enter your ZIP Code.
For more information and tickets for actress and TV personality Ali Landry’s annual Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Event on Saturday in Los Angeles, visit CelebrityRedCARpetEvent.com.
As of Jan. 1, California law mandates that all children under the age of 2, 40 pounds or 40 inches in height ride in rear-facing car seats.
Jill Simonian is the Parenting Lifestyle Contributor for CBS Los Angeles Wednesdays on News at 4pm (KCAL9) and Friday mornings (CBS2) and Author of The FAB Mom’s Guide: How to Get Over the Bump & Bounce Back Fast After Baby. Her personal blog is TheFabMom.com. Connect with Jill on Twitter @jillsimonian and Facebook.