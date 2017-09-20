Rams Week 3 Injury Report: Rams Mostly Healthy, But Have 3 Players Listed Questionable For Thursday

By Cedric Williams
While still touting a roster of mostly healthy players heading into their third game of the season, the Los Angeles Rams released an official injury report on Wednesday with three players listed as questionable for the club’s contest Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cornerback Kayvon Webster, who has been on Los Angeles’ injured list since the final week of the preseason with a shoulder injury, has not played in either of the team’s first two games. He did not practice at all this week and is once again a game-time decision for Thursday.
Head coach Sean McVay said he was “hopeful” that Webster would be able to play. If the fifth-year veteran out of South Florida is unable to go, fellow fifth-year player Nickell Robey-Coleman will likely get the call to start.
The other two Rams players listed as questionable for Thursday are running back Malcolm Brown (hamstring) and tight end Gerald Everett (thigh).
For San Francisco, two players—both starters—were officially ruled out for Thursday. Linebacker Reuben Foster has an injured ankle and safety Eric Reid has a sore knee, and neither will play.
The 49ers have four other players who are also listed as questionable: tight end George Kittle ((hip); linebacker Eli Harold (foot); safety Jaquiski Tuitt (neck); and defensive back Jimmie Ward (hamstring).
LA Rams Injury Report
Questionable
- Malcolm Brown, RB (Hamstring)
- Gerald Everett, TE (Thigh)
- Kayvon Webster, CB (Shoulder)
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report
Questionable
- George Kittle, TE (Hip)
- Eli Harold, LB (Foot)
- Jaquiski Tartt, S (Neck)
- Jimmie Ward, DB (Hamstring)
Out
- Reuben Foster, LB (Ankle)
- Eric Reid, S (Knee)
Kickoff for Thursday night’s game is slated for 5:25 p.m. PST.