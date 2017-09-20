Pieology CEO To Serve Free Pizza To Police After Anti-Cop Reciept

TORRANCE (CBSLA/AP) — A Southland pizza chain is offering free pizza to police after a former employee wrote anti-police profanity on a receipt given to two Torrance police officers.
Pieology says all men and women in uniform at the chain’s Torrance location will eat for free this Friday in a show of “support and appreciation” for law enforcement.
From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pieology CEO Carl Chang will be among those on hand helping to personally serve up oven-fired pies.
A spokesperson for Pielogy released a statement, which read in part: “As we communicated, this situation deeply saddened our entire company as our support and admiration for all officers has been a pillar of our organization since its inception.”
A Torrance police officer who was in uniform last Thursday at the location was handed a receipt for a takeout order that included the message ” “(obscenity) The Cops”.
The officer did not respond and left a tip when the female cashier handed him the receipt, which in turn started a firestorm Monday on social media.
