Rare Michelangelo Drawing On Display At Getty Museum

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rare drawing by Michelangelo will be on display at the J. Paul Getty Museum through Oct. 29.

The drawing will be displayed in the Getty Museum’s north pavilion on the second floor gallery. It will then be loaned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, then return the Getty in January.

Michelangelo’s previously unknown study of “mourning woman” at Sotheby’s auction house in London 04 July 2001. The drawing, a three-quarter length view of a woman, is thought to have been made early in the artist’s career between 1495 and 1505. It was discovered in an album of otherwise undistinguished old masters drawings in a library at Castle Howard in Yorkshire, England. The drawing, which is expected to fetch ?6-8 million, is to be offered in a sale of Old Master Drawings 11 July. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

The display is the first time the drawing, “Study of a Mourning Woman,” will be exhibited in a museum since it was rediscovered in the collection at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire, England, in 1995. It had been hidden among other treasures in the family collection housed in the 18th century residence, unknown to scholars for years.

The drawing, circa 1500-05, represents the best of a group of pen and ink drawings made early in Michelangelo’s career. It is part of an acquisition of 16 drawings and one painting by the Getty Museum in July.

Michelangelo is known best as a painter, sculptor, and architect, so his drawings garner avid interest when they come on the market. “Study of a Mourning Woman” fetched more than $8 million when it was auctioned off in 2001, a year after his study for “The Risen Christ” sold for a record $11 million.

