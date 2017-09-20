House Explosion Destroys Canoga Park Dwelling

CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded Wednesday to house explosion in Canoga Park.
Splintered debris landed on several homes in the immediate vicinity. At least six homes suffered some level of damage because of the explosion, Stu Mundel reported in Sky 9. Lots of windows were blown out.
The explosion was reported in the 7500 block of Sale Avenue. The home involved appeared to be a back house or guest house.
No serious injuries were reported.
Mundel captured images of rescuers saving a small dog and returning it to the distraught homeowner.
A large piece of plywood could be seen about 100 feet above the ground stuck in a tree.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation but a preliminary explanation would appear that gas was involved.