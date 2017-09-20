Phone Threat Prompts Getty Villa To Close For The Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A telephone threat Wednesday prompted the closure of the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades for the rest of the day.

The LAPD is investigating after a representative of the museum at 17985 Pacific Coast Highway says they received a “threatening call about the Getty Villa”.

“We are working closely with the LAPD, and in an abundance of caution have closed the Villa for the rest of the day,” Julie Jaskol said in a statement early this afternoon. The nature of the threat was not specified.

The villa is one of two locations of the J. Paul Getty Museum, and features collections of Greek, Roman, and Etruscan antiquities.

