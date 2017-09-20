MEXICO QUAKE: Hundreds Dead, Dozens Of Buildings Collapsed |  Photo GalleryListen Live To KNX 1070

Former LA County Probation Officer Pleads Guilty To Inappropriately Touching Girls At Camp

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  —    A former Los Angeles County probation officer was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching two girls at a youth camp.

Oscar David Calderon Jr., 33, entered his plea to two felony counts of assault under the color of authority.

Calderon was sentenced to 364 days in county jail and placed on formal probation for five years. Under the terms of the plea agreement, the defendant also was ordered to stay away from the victims while he is on probation.

Deputy D.A. Ann Marie Wise of the Justice System Integrity Division prosecuted the case.

Calderon, a deputy probation officer for about nine years, has since resigned. He worked at Camp Scudder in Santa Clarita beginning in 2014. He made sexual overtures to some of the teenage girls at the camp and inappropriately touched at least two of them.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

