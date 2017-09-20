Anthony Michael Hall Pleads No Contest To Pushing Neighbor

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Anthony Michael Hall entered a no contest plea Wedneday for pushing a next-door neighbor, causing him to fall and break his wrist, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.
Deputy D.A. Stephen Hodges said Hall of Playa del Rey entered the plea to one misdemeanor count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury,
The 49-year-old defendant — known for roles in “The Breakfast Club,” “Weird Science,” “Dead Zone” and “Murder In The First” — was immediately sentenced to three years of summary probation and 40 hours of community service.
On Sept. 13, 2016, the actor and his neighbor — Richard Samson — got into an argument that ended when the defendant pushed the victim, the prosecutor said.
At the time of the arrest, Samson reportedly told authorities Hall was upset that Samson left a condo gate open.
The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, Pacific Division.