Woman Forced In Closet As Violent Suspects Ransack Home Near Culver City

NEAR CULVER CITY (CBSLA.com) – A 73-year-old widow survived an attack by two men who threatened to kill her, put a bag over her head and shoved her into a closet during a home invasion robbery in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood near Culver City late Monday night, police said.

The incident took place at around 11:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Stearns Drive, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim told CBS2 by phone Tuesday she was awoken by two suspects who came into her room with a flashlight and demanded the combination to her safe.

When she told them she didn’t know it, a physical struggle ensued in which she bit one of the suspects on the wrist. She said the suspects then threatened to kill her, put a dry cleaning bag over her head and shoved her in a closed.

After stealing some items, the suspects fled. The victim freed herself and called 911. She was shaken by the event, but not seriously hurt.

According to several neighbors, the woman is a beloved longtime resident of the community who founded a neighborhood watch program many years ago.

“She’s been a fixture in this area for a long time, over 20-some odd years, and she’s just a wonderful person,” neighbor Thaddeus Horn said.

Police have not yet linked the home invasion to several others that have occurred in the Los Angeles metro area over the past few weeks.

“This is a very nice community,” Horn said. “Everyone checks on everyone.”

Authorities are unsure how the men got into the home. No suspect descriptions were immediately available.