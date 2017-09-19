Victorville Store Employees Take Down Armed Robber

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Three people are in custody on suspicion of attempted robbery after being outmaneuvered by liquor store employees in Victorville.
Police officers called out to Victor Valley Liquor & Jr. Mart Saturday night arrived to find employees holding down a shirtless Kenneth Duane Wolfe, 41. The employees had disarmed Wolfe when he came in to try to rob the store, police said.
Investigators say Wolfe is also a suspect in a gas station robbery earlier this month.
Police also arrested Kimberly Padilla and Richard Arreola, both 33 years old. Wolfe is being held on $100,000 bail, while Padilla is being held on $25,000 bail. Arreola is being held without bail for a parole violation.
All three are expected to appear in court Tuesday.