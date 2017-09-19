Rams Team Headlines: Players Not Happy With Loss But Hoping To ‘Build On’ Sunday’s Near-Comeback

By Cedric Williams

As to be expected, following a 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday with the final score coming with less than two minutes left in the game, the feeling in the Los Angeles Rams locker room afterward was disappointment.

The Rams were on the verge of a possible thrilling, come-from-behind win of their own. The team trailed 20-10 at halftime and rallied to tie the game midway through the fourth quarter. But after that, just about every key play in the final 6-7 minutes of the game went Washington’s way.

So it was really no surprise that the Rams weren’t very happy about taking their first loss of the season.

What was refreshing though, was how quickly the players and even head coach Sean McVay were looking to put the loss behind them to get ready for their next game, which comes up quickly with the Rams traveling to San Francisco in just a couple of days to play in this week’s installment of Thursday Night Football.

“It’s something we can build on,” running back Todd Gurley said. “I haven’t really seen the tapes, but it seemed like a lot better improvement, just in how we ran the ball… Last year it would’ve been a lot different. It would’ve been 27-3, instead of just us as an offense being able to put points on the board and be able to keep our defense in it. It’s a start.”

Defensively, the Rams got their best player back with defensive tackle Aaron Donald returning to the team after ending his summer-long contract holdout. And though the four-year veteran played well at times, Donald wasn’t really happy with how he performed overall.

“I didn’t win my one-on-ones,” Donald said. “When I have one-on-ones I usually win those. (I’m) just doing too much thinking. And you can try to say that (is because he missed all of training camp). But that’s on me. I need to play better.”

The Rams coach said he felt like all of his players would look at Sunday’s performance as a chance to improve.

“I know that we’ll look at ourselves critically in the mirror, coaches included, starting with me,” McVay said, “and make sure that we do a good job with our short week of preparation going into a game against our divisional opponent in the Niners.”

Kickoff for Thursday night’s game in San Francisco is set for 5:25 p.m. Afterward, the Rams will have 10 days off before their next game Oct. 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.