Monterey Park Named One Of America’s Best Places To Live

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A small San Gabriel Valley city is being recognized in a big way.
Monterey Park came in at No. 3 on Money Magazine’s annual list of the best places to live in America, thanks to its good schools, neighbors, and growing economy.
According to the Money Magazine, the city boasts a high school graduation rate of 92.3 percent, and projected job growth in the area is 4.7 percent.
The city has long been an immigrant enclave, a factor noted by the magazine as contributing to Monterey Park’s reputation as a “foodie haven – you’ll find everything from dim sum to tortas to Hong Kong-style cafes within minutes of one another.”
Other Southern California cities that made the list were Santa Monica at No. 18 and Los Alamitos at No. 60.
The magazine named Fishers, Ind. as the best city to live in the U.S., followed by Allen, Texas.