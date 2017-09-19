LAFD Hurricane Rescue Crew Comes Home To Wild Cheers

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Firefighters were given a heroes’ welcome after returning from the hurricane-ravaged states of Texas and Florida.

The convoy of 70 firefighters returned to Sherman Oaks Monday night, after being away for more than three weeks – a new record for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The team of firefighters, known as FEMA’s LAFD TF-1, was first deployed to Texas, where they made dozens of rescues from homes and neighborhoods flooded by Hurricane Harvey.

Before they could come home, FEMA asked them to respond to Florida to help out in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Awaiting the homecoming of your @LAFD FEMA task force from hurricane duty! pic.twitter.com/N9ENoB5pNY — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) September 19, 2017

A huge crowd of families were waiting for the firefighters at the Sherman Oaks training facility, with “welcome home” banners. Children hugged their parents tearfully, while others with huge grins would not let go of their mothers and fathers.

Welcome home @LAFD CA-TF1, including FF/PM Amy Bastman. Proud of the hard work by all 80 members and welcome home! pic.twitter.com/IJ6uuhicFu — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) September 19, 2017

Even though they just got back home, many of the firefighters say they are ready to go back out to help victims of Hurricane Maria.