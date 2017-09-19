Late-Night M3.6 Quake Jolts Westwood Area; No Reports Of Damage

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A small earthquake with an epicenter just outside Los Angeles has gotten people in Southern California talking on social media.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-3.6 quake hit at about 11:20 Monday night. Its epicenter was about 3.6 miles northwest of Westwood.

While the quake – which was about 5 miles deep – wasn’t big enough to cause much damage, the USGS says dozens of people reported feeling the tremor.

Some earthquake-hardened veterans commented on Twitter, including some in Hollywood.

Actor Josh Gad joked that he probably should have checked on his kids, but he scrolled through Twitter instead. Former CBS “Late Late Show” host Craig Ferguson quipped that the rumble had him “sitting up in bed with an automatic weapon waiting for zombies.”

The quake was a trending topic on the platform early Tuesday.

#earthquakeLA Chill people. A 3.6 isn't anything here in L.A. — Sandra Yorba (@sandyorba) September 19, 2017

And once again my dog has proven to be useless in forewarning me of earthquakes. #earthquakeLA — Samantha Charlotte (@SamanthaChar) September 19, 2017

When you realize how many famous people actually live in LA because they all felt the same earthquake. #earthquakeLA — Natalia Lara (@nataliarose_) September 19, 2017

First the Chargers and now #earthquakeLA — JJ Thom (@mrjthom) September 19, 2017

You can totally tell someone's level of crazy by how dramatic their #earthquakeLA tweets are. — Lacretia Lyon (@lacretialyon) September 19, 2017

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)