Police Searching For 2 Masked Home Intruders Who Forced Woman Into Closet

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A search is underway for two home intruders, who forced a 73-year-old woman into a closet at her home in the Pico-Robertson area and stole her money.

The masked intruders broke into her house in the 1900 block of Stearns Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday.

The woman said she was asleep when noises woke her up.

“I screamed. He said if you scream again, I’ll kill you,” the victim recalled. “Please don’t hurt me. I have a bad heart. Then they grabbed me and dragged me into the closet. Then they take one of the garment rags and throw it down over me, with a plastic so I couldn’t see.”

The intruders demanded that she open the safe and asked her for the code. She told them she didn’t have it because her husband never gave it to her.

Then they asked when her husband was coming home. She told them she was a widow.

Later she heard a lot of noises. Eventually thieves broke open the safe and took her money but left her important documents on the floor, the victim said.

The homeowner said the most important thing is that “they did not kill me. I am on my feet still breathing.”

“I lay there all the while like I was half dead,” she told CBS2’s Dave Lopez. When she came out a little while later, the thieves were gone, she said.

This home invasion has shattered her sense of security. “No matter how protected you think you are. I have a security gate, a high gate there, an alarm system. If somebody wants to hurt you or rob you, they’re going to do it,” the victim said.

She was not physically hurt and said she was glad to be alive.

Police did not release any details of the intruders, not even if they were men or women.

Investigators were trying to determine if the suspects were involved in any similar crimes in the area.

Anyone with information was urged to call LAPD Wilshire Station detectives at (213) 922-8205.