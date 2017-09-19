Counterfeit Hoverboards Seized From Santa Fe Springs Warehouse

Filed Under: Counterfeit, hoverboards, Santa Fe Springs

SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Authorities have taken thousands of counterfeit hoverboards off the market following a seizure at a Santa Fe Springs warehouse.

The raid happened Monday after a three-week investigation at a warehouse at 10001 Pioneer Blvd. in Santa Fe Springs.

The 3,000 boards seized — worth about $1.2 million — all displayed a counterfeit “UL” safety label.

A person of interest was questioned, but no arrests were reported.

When hoverboards first hit the market, there were several incidents of fires and burns. Federal officials declared them to be unsafe and they are no longer allowed on Metrolink trains.

