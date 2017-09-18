LIVE: Deputies In Pursuit Of Reported Stolen Truck | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Investigation Into Attorney’s Death Turns Toward Vanished Businessman

Filed Under: Jeffrey Tidus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A long investigation into the slaying of a prominent Southern California attorney now includes two more apparent professional hits possibly linked to business and legal disputes, and Los Angeles County investigators are focusing on a vanished businessman.

Detectives suspect the involvement of Richard Wall but don’t think he carried out the shootings, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The 64-year-old, who ran a Whittier manufacturing business, hasn’t been charged. Officials believe he is in Montenegro, a European nation that has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

He was named a person of interest in the case after suddenly left for Europe earlier this summer and put his Whittier Hills home up for sale for a million dollars.

Wall’s attorney says his client had no involvement in the deaths, which occurred several years apart beginning in 2008.

In addition to the attorney, victims include a Las Vegas entrepreneur and a father slain in front of his children near Los Angeles.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch