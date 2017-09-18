Ten Important Plumbing Tips Plumbers Want To Share

By Michelle Guilbeau

At some point in life, there is usually a need to call the plumber and frankly, plumbers take on tasks that many of us would never consider doing. A plumber can save the day and for that, we are thankful. However, there are tips that plumbers share which can help alleviate some of those plumbing problems and issues. Here are 10 plumbing tips to consider from the experts themselves.

1. Do Not Commit Garbage Disposal Abuse

The garbage disposal may seem like a garbage can, however the disposal is not as forgiving. Not all food items can go down a garbage disposal—for example, egg shells and grease are a big no no. Abusing a garbage disposal by overloading it is one of the quickest ways to break it. So be mindful of the items that are going down the disposal and also run cool water on high down the disposal as you are operating it.

2. Not Everyone Is An Expert In Soldering

Think anyone can solder pipes? Think again…soldering takes experience and skill. One of the quickest ways to cause water damage is by improperly soldering pipes. A water leak can easily happen if the pipes are not soldered to perfection. If you are not experienced in soldering, do not attempt this on your own. The best bet is to call a professional plumber who is skilled in soldering and can get it done correctly the first time around.

3. Know The Location Of The Main Water Valve

Knowing where your main water valve is located in your home is essential. In a time of crisis such as a pipe burst, it is important to know where to go in your home quickly so that you can turn off all the water and keep water damage to as minimal as possible. It is also a good idea to place a visible label near the valve, in case some one else is at your home and you are not available.

4. Use A Bathroom Drain Hair Stopper

One of the quickest ways a bathtub drain gets clogged up is with hair, but it is one of the easiest plumbing issues to fix for a homeowner. A bathroom drain hair stopper can be purchased at any big box retailer or home improvement store, and they are very low cost. Simply placing a drain hair stopper at the base of the drain will help to prevent hair from going down the pipes and causing a clog. The drain hair stopper can be easily lifted off the drain, cleaned out and placed back on the drain.

5. Do Not Flush Female Hygiene Products In Septic System

Female hygiene products do not degrade in a septic system, so these items should never be flushed. Instead, throw these items in the garbage. Tampons can be flushed down a regular toilet, but as most individuals know, never flush pads down the toilet.

6. Do Not Flush Dead Fish in Septic System

Many of us have dealt with a child’s fish dying and conducting an official burial by toilet. Flushing Goldie the goldfish down the regular toilet is okay, but do not flush Goldie into a septic system, as the bacteria from the fish can contaminate your system.

7. Regularly Check Water Hoses

A consistent schedule for checking water hoses and connections on the washing machine and water dispenser on the refrigerator is always a smart preventative measure. Those particular hoses are not in plain sight, so a leak left unchecked behind the washing machine and refrigerator could cause great damage.

8. Know Where The Toilet Water Valve Is Located

One of the best ways to stop a toilet from overflowing after plunging it is by turning off the water to the toilet. Shutting the water valve off on the toilet is a quick and easy way to help prevent the toilet from making a mess all over the bathroom floor and possibly causing serious water damage.

9. Maintain Your Water Heater

Maintenance procedures should be done on a regular basis to help prevent issues and extend the life of your water heater, however many homeowners forget about the importance of taking care of the water heater. he owner’s guide should offer simple maintenance instructions in which a homeowner can perform. Preventative maintenance can save a lot of money in the long run.

10. Chemicals Are Not Always The Best Solution For Clogged Drains

Chemicals tend to be the choice method to unclog a drain, however these chemicals are usually rough and can be damaging to your plumbing. Instead, consider a zip it or snake, which costs only a couple dollars at the store and are very simple to use. The plastic tool slips down the drain and, with a bit of wiggling and maneuvering, will unclog most issues.