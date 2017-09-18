Santa Ana Businesses Destroyed In 2-Alarm Fire

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Flames blazed through a warehouse in Santa Ana, destroying two businesses and severely damaging a third that sells fire resistant clothing for electrical workers.
The fire was reported at 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of East McFadden Avenue, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said.
About 50 firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority and Orange City Fire Department battled the blaze, which started in one unit and spread, Concialdi said. Firefighters got a handle on the two-alarm fire within 40 minutes.
A total of four units sustained fire and smoke damage, including a business that sells fire-resistant for electrical workers that was already recovering from flooding last year.
