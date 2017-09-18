Big Rig Spills Produce, Fuel On 5 Freeway In San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — Two northbound lanes of the San Diego (5) Freeway in San Clemente are expected to stay closed through 9 a.m. Monday while crews clean up produce and fuel spilled by an overturned big rig.
Two right lanes of the freeway were shut down just south of the Avenida Pico on-ramp while Caltrans workers repair 60-80 feet of damaged guard rail and clean up a diesel spill, including about 20 gallons down a storm drain, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday, and a SigAlert was first issued for the two right lanes about a half hour later.
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters used an “absorbent” to pick up as much of the spilled diesel as possible from the roadway, OC Fire Authority Steve Concialdi said.
The Orange County Health and Public Works departments and the U.S. Coast Guard were contacted about the spill.
No one was injured.