Linkin Park To Perform Tribute Show For Chester Bennington

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Linkin Park will play a one-night-only concert in tribute to late lead singer Chester Bennington.

Warner Bros. Records says the show will take place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of @ChesterBe: Los Angeles – Oct. 27th – Details: https://t.co/Pm542ynlcE pic.twitter.com/3h3dhSuHb4 — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) September 18, 2017

It’s the first time that Linkin Park will perform since Bennington’s July 20 death. They’ll be joined by “a number of other artists” during the concert.

Warner Bros. says individual band members intend to contribute their fees from the show to Music For Relief in memory of Bennington.

The band has also released its video for “One More Light,” the title track from its latest album. The video features Bennington singing and archive footage.

The band’s co-vocalist Mike Shinoda says in a statement that the song is about “sending love to those who lost someone.”

We will be playing, laughing, and crying together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27th, in honor of Chester. Love you guys. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) September 18, 2017

The band’s fan club will get first pick of pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday at noon.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)