Home Plumbing Projects You Can Totally Handle Yourself

By Tabitha Shiflett

There are plenty of things that can go wrong when it comes to plumbing, from leaky pipes to running toilets to dripping faucets. Luckily, there are a few issues you can handle yourself. Here are three quick, do-it- do-it-yourself plumbing tips that will save you time and money.

Unclogging a Drain

The ability to unclog a drain is probably one of the most important plumbing repairs a beginner can learn. When a drain is clogged, everything associated with that line is pretty much useless until the drain is fixed.

Fortunately, you only need two tools to successfully unclog a drain – a screwdriver and a drain stick.

First, use the screwdriver to remove the strainer (the little piece that lifts up and down) from the sink. Then, thoroughly clean the drain from the outside and insert the drain stick. If you’re doing it right, you’ll feel resistance as the stick hits debris. Once you’ve inserted the stick as far as you think it will go, quickly pull it out, and presto!

Stopping a Running Toilet

A running toilet is another common issue that’s quick and easy to fix, sans tools. Simply remove the lid to the toilet tank, and reattach the chain located in the bottom of the tank to the lever that’s attached to the toilet handle –this lever should move up and down when you press the toilet handle. If this method doesn’t work, you may need a longer chain.

Strengthening the Water Pressure

Another annoying, yet common plumbing issue, is weak water pressure. This problem is usually caused by lime scale buildup. Lime scale is a hard, cream-colored deposit that forms on metal surfaces after the calcium-and-salt-filled water evaporates.

To fix this, unscrew the shower head and spray plate (i.e. the disk with the holes) and place them in a descaling solution (this can be found at your local hardware store or on Amazon). Once your parts have soaked long enough, your shower head will be good as new.