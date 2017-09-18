FBI Investigates Extortion Plot Against Kevin Hart

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The FBI has launched an investigation following revelations that actor and comedian Kevin Hart was the target of an extortion plot.

Hart posted a video on Instagram over the weekend, apologizing to his wife, Eniko Parrish, whom he married last year. The couple is expecting their first child together.

In the video, he said that he felt like he had a target on his back and because of that, he should make smart decisions – but recently, he didn’t, and that he is not perfect.

“I made a bad err in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And during that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids,” he said in the video.

The part that interests the FBI is where he eluded to a person attempting to gain a financial advantage on him as the result of his mistake – evidently a sexually suggestive video where he looks like he may be cheating.