EMMY AWARDS: Full Coverage | Emmys Preview | List Of Winners | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram

FBI Investigates Extortion Plot Against Kevin Hart

Filed Under: extortion, FBI, Kevin Hart
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: Actor Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish attend the GQ Men of the Year party at Chateau Marmont on December 8, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The FBI has launched an investigation following revelations that actor and comedian Kevin Hart was the target of an extortion plot.

Hart posted a video on Instagram over the weekend, apologizing to his wife, Eniko Parrish, whom he married last year. The couple is expecting their first child together.

In the video, he said that he felt like he had a target on his back and because of that, he should make smart decisions – but recently, he didn’t, and that he is not perfect.

“I made a bad err in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And during that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids,” he said in the video.

The part that interests the FBI is where he eluded to a person attempting to gain a financial advantage on him as the result of his mistake – evidently a sexually suggestive video where he looks like he may be cheating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch