Sheriff: Central California Girl Kidnapped By Father Found In Temecula

TEMECULA (CBSLA.com) — A Central California girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her father has been found safe in Temecula.

Kings County Deputies say 5-year-old Aaliyah Gomez was kidnapped Sunday night in Lemoore, which is south of Fresno, by her father, Julio Gomez.

Gomez, who authorities had said may be armed and should be considered dangerous, was believed to be driving to Mexico. He is the girl’s father, but doesn’t usually have custody of her.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl, but it was canceled at about 5 a.m.

