2 Men Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen SUV From San Bernardino County

Filed Under: Chase stolen SUV Trailer, Pursuit Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Two men in a stolen truck hauling a small trailer are in jail after leading police on a chase that began in San Bernardino County and ended in Pasadena.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies began chasing the Ford pickup with a shell at about 12:45 p.m. in Rancho Cucamonga.

California Highway Patrol took over as the driver headed west into Los Angeles County.

The chase went on Interstates 10, 110 and 210 and through downtown Los Angeles.

Nearly two hours later, the driver pulled over near Rosemead Boulevard on eastbound I-210, where he and a male passenger were arrested.

The freeway was shut as officers took the two into custody, causing a backup as the afternoon commuter rush approached.

Officers opened the trailer, which was packed with what appeared to be household and personal items.

stolen suv trailer 2 Men Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen SUV From San Bernardino County

(credit: CBS)

The trailer was reported stolen out of Pico Rivera.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch