2 Men Arrested After Leading Police On Chase In Stolen SUV From San Bernardino County

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Two men in a stolen truck hauling a small trailer are in jail after leading police on a chase that began in San Bernardino County and ended in Pasadena.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies began chasing the Ford pickup with a shell at about 12:45 p.m. in Rancho Cucamonga.
California Highway Patrol took over as the driver headed west into Los Angeles County.
The chase went on Interstates 10, 110 and 210 and through downtown Los Angeles.
Nearly two hours later, the driver pulled over near Rosemead Boulevard on eastbound I-210, where he and a male passenger were arrested.
The freeway was shut as officers took the two into custody, causing a backup as the afternoon commuter rush approached.
Officers opened the trailer, which was packed with what appeared to be household and personal items.
The trailer was reported stolen out of Pico Rivera.