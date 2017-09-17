Where To Eat The Best Cheeseburgers In Orange County

As Americans we love our burgers and some of us really love topping them off with all types of cheese. This brings this comfort food to the next level. Selecting a cheese that has meltability and flavor adds another layer of deliciousness that makes every bite mouth watering. From cheeses such as Gruyère and Mozzerella to Cheddar and Swiss, you really can’t go wrong.



www.slaters5050.com 6362 E Santa Ana Canyon RdAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 685-1103Additional Locations: Rancho Cucamonga, Pasadena, Huntington Beach, and San Diego Slater’s 50/50 offers a wide selection of cheeseburgers to satisfy your craving! Devour “The Old Timey” comes 100% Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, grilled onions, tomatoes, and green leafs, and is topped with American Cheese on a brioche bun. Love bacon? Try their B’B’B’ Bacon, with a 50/50 burger batty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, a sunny side up egg, bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.



www.hannasprimesteak.com 22195 El PaseoRancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688(949) 709-2300 Rancho Santa Margarita’s popular steakhouse offers more than just steaks for restaurant-goers. One of their most popular options is their Ultimate O.C. Cheeseburger. This 1/2 pound burger comes complete with rich and gooey Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and house dressing on a brioche bun. Or, try their Rancho Burger, a 1/3 lb patty with Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and house dressing on a potato bun.



www.andreisrestaurant.com 2607 Main StreetIrvine, CA 92614(949) 387-8887 Andrei’s cheeseburger is not your typical burger. This delicious variation comes with a beef patty that is a mix of short ribs, brisket and beef chuck. Add on Havarti cheese, red onions preserves, seasonal tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, dill pickles, and bacon aioli on a brioche bun and you have a recipe for one of the best burgers in town!



www.angeloshamburgers.com 511 S State College BlvdAnaheim CA 92806(714) 533-1401 Cheeseburger lovers unite at Angelo’s Burgers & Mexican Food which is a favorite mom and pop restaurant. There is not a shortage of cheeseburger choices here with their 1/4 lb cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, guac cheeseburger and a Jr. cheeseburger. In addition to the great choices on the menu, the prices are extremely reasonable and you will get monstrous portions. Angelo’s doesn’t have a drive-thru so sit in, satisfy your cheeseburger craving and get messy!



www.mickskarmabar.com 2010 Main StIrvine, CA 92614(949) 851-6316 Mick’s Karma Bar is small food counter serving a simple menu but the burgers are to die for! The Karma Burger is a crowd favorite. The cheeseburger comes complete with a 100% sirloin steak Hache minched instore handmade patty, along with American cheese, leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, and their famous Karma Sauce. Made to order and flame grilled, the patties are one of the specialties of the cheeseburger at Mick’s. With your cheeseburger, make sure to order and share their chunky fries with friends. They are the perfect combo choice with your delicious cheeseburger. In addition to their delicious cheeseburgers, this former juice stand also offers fresh lemonade and mojito iced tea. The atmosphere is fun with good service and is a perfect spot to kick back and relax on a Saturday night.



www.j-fat.com 25001 Dana Point Harbor DrDana Point, CA 92629(949) 388-8900 Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern has plenty of options to choose from for all of you cheeseburger lovers. All of their burgers are made from chopped (not ground), New York sirloin and served on their signature sesame seeded Parker House buns with your choice of fries, slaw, potato chips, garlic fries, or Parmesan-truffle fries. The Cowboy Burger is a favorite, with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion fritters, but you also won’t want to miss options like the Spicy California Burger with guacamole jack cheese, red onions, green chiles and chipotle aioli.



www.ridersclubcafe.com 1701 N El Camino RealSan Clemente, CA 92672(949) 388-3758 The Riders Club has a limited menu to ensure the quality of their food and efficient service and it shows! Order “The Burger” and add one of the following cheeses to titillate your taste buds: cheddar, muenster, swiss, goat cheese spread, blue or havarti. All burgers are served with kettle chips and upon request, beets. Wash down your taste of heaven with one of their 8 draft beers or enjoy a house red or white.



www.theamericandreamhb.com 21058 Pacific Coast Hwy #130Huntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 374-1330 Huntington Beach’s cheeseburgers come in many different options. One of the best is their pastrami burger, which comes complete with a ground patty with salty pastrami and tasty cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, and horseradish sauce on a brioche bun. Or try other options like their prosciutto burrata burger! The fries are amazing here too.