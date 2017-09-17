Where To Eat The Best Cheeseburgers In Orange County

Slater’s 50/50
6362 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd
Anaheim, CA 92807
(714) 685-1103
Additional Locations: Rancho Cucamonga, Pasadena, Huntington Beach, and San Diego
www.slaters5050.com
Slater’s 50/50 offers a wide selection of cheeseburgers to satisfy your craving! Devour “The Old Timey” comes 100% Black Canyon Angus beef, thick-cut bacon, grilled onions, tomatoes, and green leafs, and is topped with American Cheese on a brioche bun. Love bacon? Try their B’B’B’ Bacon, with a 50/50 burger batty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, a sunny side up egg, bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
Hanna’s Restaurant & Bar
22195 El Paseo
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
(949) 709-2300
www.hannasprimesteak.com
Rancho Santa Margarita’s popular steakhouse offers more than just steaks for restaurant-goers. One of their most popular options is their Ultimate O.C. Cheeseburger. This 1/2 pound burger comes complete with rich and gooey Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and house dressing on a brioche bun. Or, try their Rancho Burger, a 1/3 lb patty with Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and house dressing on a potato bun.
Andrei’s
2607 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 387-8887
www.andreisrestaurant.com
Andrei’s cheeseburger is not your typical burger. This delicious variation comes with a beef patty that is a mix of short ribs, brisket and beef chuck. Add on Havarti cheese, red onions preserves, seasonal tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, dill pickles, and bacon aioli on a brioche bun and you have a recipe for one of the best burgers in town!
Angelos Burgers
511 S State College Blvd
Anaheim CA 92806
(714) 533-1401
www.angeloshamburgers.com
Cheeseburger lovers unite at Angelo’s Burgers & Mexican Food which is a favorite mom and pop restaurant. There is not a shortage of cheeseburger choices here with their 1/4 lb cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, bacon cheeseburger, guac cheeseburger and a Jr. cheeseburger. In addition to the great choices on the menu, the prices are extremely reasonable and you will get monstrous portions. Angelo’s doesn’t have a drive-thru so sit in, satisfy your cheeseburger craving and get messy!
Mick’s Karma Bar
2010 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 851-6316
www.mickskarmabar.com
Mick’s Karma Bar is small food counter serving a simple menu but the burgers are to die for! The Karma Burger is a crowd favorite. The cheeseburger comes complete with a 100% sirloin steak Hache minched instore handmade patty, along with American cheese, leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, and their famous Karma Sauce. Made to order and flame grilled, the patties are one of the specialties of the cheeseburger at Mick’s. With your cheeseburger, make sure to order and share their chunky fries with friends. They are the perfect combo choice with your delicious cheeseburger. In addition to their delicious cheeseburgers, this former juice stand also offers fresh lemonade and mojito iced tea. The atmosphere is fun with good service and is a perfect spot to kick back and relax on a Saturday night.
Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern
25001 Dana Point Harbor Dr
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 388-8900
www.j-fat.com
Jimmy’s Famous American Tavern has plenty of options to choose from for all of you cheeseburger lovers. All of their burgers are made from chopped (not ground), New York sirloin and served on their signature sesame seeded Parker House buns with your choice of fries, slaw, potato chips, garlic fries, or Parmesan-truffle fries. The Cowboy Burger is a favorite, with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion fritters, but you also won’t want to miss options like the Spicy California Burger with guacamole jack cheese, red onions, green chiles and chipotle aioli.
The Riders Club Cafe
1701 N El Camino Real
San Clemente, CA 92672
(949) 388-3758
www.ridersclubcafe.com
The Riders Club has a limited menu to ensure the quality of their food and efficient service and it shows! Order “The Burger” and add one of the following cheeses to titillate your taste buds: cheddar, muenster, swiss, goat cheese spread, blue or havarti. All burgers are served with kettle chips and upon request, beets. Wash down your taste of heaven with one of their 8 draft beers or enjoy a house red or white.
The American Dream
21058 Pacific Coast Hwy #130
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 374-1330
www.theamericandreamhb.com
Huntington Beach’s cheeseburgers come in many different options. One of the best is their pastrami burger, which comes complete with a ground patty with salty pastrami and tasty cheddar cheese, yellow mustard, and horseradish sauce on a brioche bun. Or try other options like their prosciutto burrata burger! The fries are amazing here too.
In-N-Out Burger
245 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
(800) 786-1000
www.in-n-out.com
It may be a chain, but no list of burgers or cheeseburgers could ever be complete without the infamous double double or just plain cheeseburger at In-N-Out. With locations throughout Southern California and beyond, the fast-food chain has expanded its reach and is as celebrated as the invention of fire these days. At In-N-Out, there are a few ways to order, but most would agree that ordering it ‘Animal Style,’ with grilled onions and their special spread, is the way to go. Or, if you’re more of a traditionalist, order it regular. With their delicious buns, fresh lettuce, American cheese, tomato and of course the burger, you can’t go wrong. But, if you want to step it up a notch, order the double double, which comes with double everything the cheeseburger has.