Teens Hospitalized After Attempting To Record Video While Lighting Gas Fire

Filed Under: Burns, Fire, Gas, Severe Burns, Video

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — Two boys are in the hospital after they were severely burned while attempting to shoot a video.

William Monzon was watering his lawn just before 10 p.m. Friday when he heard two boys screaming from across the street.

“They were saying, ‘We’re burning! We’re burning!'” he recalled. “I asked what happened and they said, ‘We got burned with the gas.'”

The fire department says the two boys, around 13 years old, tried to light a fire with gasoline for a video they were shooting when it exploded in their faces.

Monzon says all he could do was douse the boys with water, turn off the gas line and call 911.

The boys were burned on their face, torso and hands.

