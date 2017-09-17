EMMY AWARDS: Full Coverage | Emmys Preview | List Of Nods | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram

San Diego Homeless Man Hit With Skateboard On Life Support

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Officials in San Diego say a homeless man struck multiple times in the head with a skateboard has been placed on life support.

Police on Sunday are searching for a male suspect in what investigators say was an unprovoked attack on the man who was sleeping in an alley.

The 55-year-old victim was hospitalized with serious head trauma following the assault before dawn Saturday in the North Park neighborhood.

Witnesses tell police they saw the suspect drive off in a white Honda. He is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s, about six feet tall.

