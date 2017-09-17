Marijuana Extraction Lab Explosion At Adelanto Home Sends Man To Hospital; 2nd Man Arrested

ADELANTO (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say an explosion at home in San Bernardino County sent one man to the hospital with second-degree burns, and led to the arrest of a second man.
The incident unfolded Friday evening at a home in the 10500 block of Teakwood Way in Adelanto.
It was there that authorities say deputies were dispatched following a report of an explosion and fire.
When they arrived, they say a majority of the home had been destroyed – the result of a THC extraction lab, authorities said.
Officials say authorities had seized evidence they allege relate to the lab, including 11 pounds of marijuana, concentrated cannabis, assault rifles, and a handgun.
One of the suspects – identified as Chance Jones – sustained second-degree burns. He was taken to a trauma center. The second suspect – identified as Clarence Jones – was arrested and subsequently booked.
Officials said their investigation is ongoing.
No further information was immediately available.