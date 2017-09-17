‘I’m Not Perfect, I Never Claimed To Be’: Kevin Hart Issues (Very) Public Apology To Wife, Kids

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Kevin Hart has issued a very heartfelt and public apology to his wife and kids over the weekend.

The apology was shared in a video Hart posted to his official Instagram account (@kevinhart4real).

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

In it, Hart said:

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. I’m not perfect … ”

“I made a bad err in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And during that, I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologized to, being my wife and my kids.”

“At the end of the day, man, I’ve just simply gotta do better … “

Hart, in the video, also eluded to the fact that a person had attempted to gain a financial advantage as a result of his mistake.

He said:

“I’m not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation, that’s what was attempted. I said, ‘I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.’ “

The video has been viewed nearly 3 million times after being posted nearly 24 hours ago.

Hart married Eniko Parrish last year. The couple is expecting their first child together. Hart has two children from a prior marriage.

It remains unclear what “mistake” Hart references in the video, though published reports indicate it may be related to another video that surfaced earlier this year.