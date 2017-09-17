Fall Fashion Trends For Men & Women

Fall is officially here and if you’re the type that likes to keep up with the fashion trends, then this is for you. From capes for women to khaki for men, these are the styles not to miss out on this year.

Women

Chokers

90’s style is nothing new. In fact, it became popular in a more modern way about a year and a half ago. Along with ripped jeans, the choker is back in full swing. Get a choker necklace as your next statement jewelry piece.

Plaid

Designers are going crazy over plaid this year! But, not the plaid from 10 years ago. Think London’s Saville Row fabrics for everything from suits to coats.

Florals & Prints

Shirts, dresses, blouses and more with florals are back. From Topshop to top designers, you’ll find garden patterns and more on all types of clothing. This style will be popular for winter, too. Prints are also trending. From polka dots to other prints, show some color!

Non-Skinny Jeans

Sure, skinny jeans will always be popular, but the trend is looking more towards the bootcut of the 90’s. From high-waisted pants to full-length wide legs, there are tons of options to choose from. Match it with a flowy cape or a blouse.

Ankle Boots

Suede ankle boots, leather ankle boots and ankle boots in other fabrics will be everywhere this fall and winter. In L.A. and Orange County, it’s all about showing off some ankle, and these booties fit the look.

Capes

No, not the super-woman type of cape! These capes are stylish, and a way of staying warm and fashionable this fall and winter. From solids to checkered and plaid, capes will be everywhere.

Men

Bomber Jackets

Bomber jackets are a way to class up your outfit and stay warmer in the fall and winter months. Originally made from heavy duty leather, these days this outerwear piece has gone through many changes and is made in a variety of different fabrics. The jacket, with ribbed cuffs and hem, a front zip closure and a defined neckline, comes in prints, as well as solids, too. Popular bomber jackets include the casual black one to wear with jeans or chinos, the leather bomber jacket, as well as leather and suede versions.

Prints

Prints will be everywhere this fall! From bomber jackets to shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and joggers, you’ll see it everywhere! Where can you find some of the best? Shop TopMan, J.Crew, Urban Outfitters, Banana Republic and others.

Flannel Shirts

With the 90’s being back in full swing, it should come as no surprise that flannels are back and better than ever. These aren’t your flannels from 3 decades ago though. These are made from rugged cotton, and are more modern and polished. Wear them as a light jacket over a shirt or a button down, or by itself.

Stripes, Stripes, Stripes

From cashmere sweaters with blue and off-white stripes to t-shirts and more, stripes will be a big fashion trend for fall and winter. This includes women too!

Hats & Caps

From bucket hats to baseball caps, you’ll see this casual style all over Southern California. Grab a bucket hat in deep indigo blue, or a camel colored baseball hat. Or, how about a jean hat? Wear it backwards too.

The Roll

The roll of jeans or trousers isn’t new to fall, or winter, but it’s going to continue from the past year. Whether you’re wearing jeans, or khakis, make sure to show a bit of ankle between your leather work boots, or classic vans and your pants.

Layering

Los Angeles and Orange County can get a bit chilly during the winter months. Stay warm and in style by layering a classic striped shirt or oxford along with a jean jacket on top and a stylish herringbone blazer on top. The shirt, jacket and topcoat look will be big this year.