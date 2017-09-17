9 Hurt In 2 Separate Crashes On Southern California Freeway

BUENA PARK (AP) — Authorities say nine people were injured in two separate crashes within minutes of each other on the same stretch of a Southern California freeway.
The California Highway Patrol says the first collision involving two cars was reported at 3:12 a.m. Sunday on eastbound State Route 91 near Buena Park. At 3:19 a.m. the second crash was reported.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the collisions, and whether they were related.
The Orange County Register reports nine people, including two children, were hospitalized. Some of the victims suffered critical injuries.
