Man Suspected Of Wielding Knife, Wandering I-5 Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man wielding a knife and wandering a thoroughfare in Los Angeles was killed in an officer-involved shooting overnight Sunday.
The incident unfolded on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights just after midnight.
It was then that authorities say police received multiple calls of a man wandering the freeway.
The California Highway Patrol arrived on scene, and an encounter ensued.
Graphic cellphone video of the officer-involved shooting has unfolded in which multiple shots are heard being fired.
The man did succumb to his wounds. He was believed to be in his 40s, though no additional identifying information has been released.
The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were expected to remain closed in downtown Los Angeles through 12 p.m.
Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.
