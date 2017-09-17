EMMY AWARDS: Complete Coverage | Emmys Preview | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram

Man Suspected Of Wielding Knife, Wandering I-5 Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a man wielding a knife and wandering a thoroughfare in Los Angeles was killed in an officer-involved shooting overnight Sunday.

The incident unfolded on the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights just after midnight.

It was then that authorities say police received multiple calls of a man wandering the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol arrived on scene, and an encounter ensued.

Graphic cellphone video of the officer-involved shooting has unfolded in which multiple shots are heard being fired.

The man did succumb to his wounds. He was believed to be in his 40s, though no additional identifying information has been released.

The northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were expected to remain closed in downtown Los Angeles through 12 p.m.

Police said a knife was recovered at the scene.

For up-to-the-minute live traffic updates, tune-in to KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO and visit cbsLA.com/traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch