Best Activities & Events This Week In Orange County – September 18

From golf to surfing to flying down a glowing slide, this week is full of quintessential Orange County activities. Show off your golf skills, or check out others’, in a charity tournament for the Newport Beach Police Association or watch dogs hit the waves for Surf City Surf Dog. The unique Blacklight Slide makes it way to O.C. this week as well, while Country Coastal Jam presents its first two-day festival. Also this week, Tech in Motion names some of the best in O.C. tech, tastemakers present savory Asian-inspired bites and children celebrate back to school at a local carnival.

Monday, September 18



Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

Various Locations Various Locations Today is National Cheeseburger Day and you can get involved by biting into a delicious burger at some of Orange County’s top burger shops! Slaters 50/50 offers many options to indulge in, including their B’B’B’ Bacon, with a 50/50 burger batty, thick cut bacon, American cheese, a sunny side up egg, bacon island dressing on a bacon pretzel bun. Visit our list of the Best Places For Cheeseburgers In Orange County for more great ideas!





Newport Beach Police Association Charitable Foundation Golf Classic

Newport Beach Country Club

1 Clubhouse Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

www.nbpagolfclassic.org Newport Beach Country Club1 Clubhouse DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660 Now in its third year, this special golf tournament, sponsored by the Newport Beach Police Association Charitable Foundation, is a great way to show off your golf skills while trying to win some fabulous prizes. The one-day classic, which starts at 11 a.m., is being held at a stunning venue with sweeping views of the Southern California coastline. Even if you’re not competing, it’s a great chance to mingle, watch the 18-hole tournament, dine on delicious fare and take part in an exciting casino night. Those that want to participate in the game can sign up as an individual or a group of four, and all proceeds will benefit the 1/1 Foundation to support the families of local marines.

Tuesday, September 19



Back to School Carnival

Pacific City

21010 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(714) 930-2345

www.gopacificcity.com Pacific City21010 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648(714) 930-2345 This special morning carnival kicks off with story time, featuring a reading of a tale about a teacher preparing for school to start. The fete, organized by PC Grommets and Smocking Birds, will also include a craft portion where children can create their very own back to school apple. While these events run from 10 to 11 a.m., a variety of the shops and restaurants at Pacific City will offer special deals all day. From a free ice cream cone and parking validation at Saint Marc to discounts at Smocking Birds, B.Candy and Rudy’s, there is plenty to keep you entertained for the rest of the afternoon.

Wednesday, September 20



Tastemakers of Orange County

SOCO

3303 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 636-9095

www.ocapica.org SOCO3303 Hyland AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 636-9095 After nearly 600 people turned out for Orange County Asian Pacific Islander Community Alliance’s Tastemakers event last year—the first year the event was held—the 2017 version is highly anticipated. Mainly a culinary celebration, there will be a variety of tastings from local chefs like Brian Huskey of Tackle Box, Amar Santana of both Broadway and Vaca, Greg Daniels of Haven Gastropub, Ed Lee of Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Linda Johnsen of Filomena’s Italian Kitchen and many more. In addition to food, guests can take part in a silent auction filled with fun prizes and experience other entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, September 21



Annual Timmy Awards

UCI Applied Innovation

5141 California Avenue

Irvine, CA 92617

www.techinmotionevents.com UCI Applied Innovation5141 California AvenueIrvine, CA 92617 The 3rd Annual Timmy Awards take place this Thursday, recognizing some of the companies that offer the best work environments for tech workers in Orange County. Focusing on the companies and managers that use technology to make work great, these awards are very different from traditional tech awards that recognize individuals and their achievements. Held at UCI Applied Innovation once more, the night will start at 6:30 with appetizers and drinks, as well as a chance to mingle, before the award ceremony starts an hour later. Awards presented include Best Technology Startup, Best Technology Manager, Best Technology Work Culture and Best Technology Workplace for Diversity. A celebration will be held afterward with music and photo opportunities.

Friday, September 22



Blacklight Slide

Angel Stadium

2000 East Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(602) 559-4076

www.blacklightslide.com Angel Stadium2000 East Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(602) 559-4076 For a night filled with glowing fun, visit Angel Stadium as the Blacklight Slide slips into town. For one night only, you and your friends can fly down the slide on an inner tube, soaking up the neon glow-in-the-dark water along the way. Make sure to wear a white t-shirt, tank top or swimsuit to allow the colors to show the best and get ready for the dance party that follows your run down the slide, featuring music by some of the top DJs in the country. But it doesn’t have to end there—your rides down the slide are unlimited so keep getting that UV water splattered all over you throughout the night. A temporary tattoo and towel are complimentary, and part of the proceeds from the event will benefit a variety of charities for children and families.

Saturday, September 23



Surf City Surf Dog

Huntington Dog Beach

100 Goldenwest Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

(949) 297-6536

www.surfdogevents.com Huntington Dog Beach100 Goldenwest StreetHuntington Beach, CA 92648(949) 297-6536 The city of Huntington Beach, long dubbed Surf City U.S.A., also happens to be incredibly dog friendly. Two of the city’s favorite things come together this weekend for Surf City Surf Dog, an annual surf competition that puts pooches on top of the boards. Taking place on the only dog beach in Orange County, this free event is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. As you watch the pups balance on the waves, you can also take part in the accompanying expo that features dog-related vendors and community-based booths. The surf competition takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while a pooch party kicks off the weekend Friday night at Bella Terra. The New York Dog Film Festival will also take place on Saturday night followed by Sunday’s Sup with Your Pup meet-up in Newport’s Back Bay.

Sunday, September 24



Coastal Country Jam

Huntington State Beach

21601 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

(888) 496-6070

www.coastalcountryjam.com Huntington State Beach21601 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92646(888) 496-6070 Coastal Country Jam has already taken place a few times this year on the sands of Huntington State Beach. But this weekend, the festival, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, will be spread out over two days, offering even more country artists to enjoy as summer draws to a close. Sunday’s headliner is trio Lady Antebellum, while Brett Young, The Last Bandoleros and the local Scotty Mac Band are among the openers. If you choose to go the day before as well, you’ll also see Old Dominion, The Eli Young Band, Michael Ray, Lanco and Honey County. There will also be special VIP areas, food and attractions at the event in addition to beers and cocktails.