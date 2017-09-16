Man Killed In Gyrocopter Crash Near Adelanto

ADELANTO (CBSLA.com) – A man died Saturday morning in a gyrocopter crash near the San Bernardino County community of Adelanto.
The single-engine gyrocopter carrying only the pilot crashed sometime before 8:50 a.m. in the dry lake bed of El Mirage Lake.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and firefighters responded to find the victim dead.
The National Transportation Safety Board and SBSD is investigating the cause of the crash. The pilot’s name was not released.