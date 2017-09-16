Caught On Camera: Hunter Kills Deer With Bow And Arrow In Residential Neighborhood

MONROVIA (CBSLA.com) — Neighbors are outraged after a bizarre incident in Monrovia Hills.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Greg Mills reports, a man was captured on video shooting a deer with a bow and arrow.

“Somebody took a shot at a deer in front of our house in a residential neighborhood,” said neighbor Chuck Tapert.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday a hunter took aim and fired at a young buck. The deer ran down the street, leaving a trail of blood. Moments later the deer died.

“I didn’t want it to suffer any more than it had to because of my bad shot,” said the hunter, Mike Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said he shot the deer earlier that day in deer hunting Zone D-11 above Monrovia but didn’t kill the deer.

“It moved at the exact time I fired my arrow so I didn’t hit in the kill zone. I hit it high in the back of the spine area,” said Rodriguez.

He said the wounded deer ran off and he was able to track it to the neighborhood in Monrovia Hills.

“I wasn’t up there to shoot an animal in a residential area,” said Rodriguez. “I was following up a wounded animal and trying to take him out so he wasn’t suffering any more.”

“I think he’s got a little fib going here covering his tracks,” said Monrovia resident Robyn Tapert. “So don’t come back and do that in our neighborhood because we actually care for the wildlife up here.”

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are investigating the incident and are still trying to determine if they will seek charges against Rodriguez.