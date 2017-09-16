Construction To Cause 405 Freeway Delays In Bel Air This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A natural gas pipeline improvement project will prompt some lane reductions and ramp closures near the 405 Freeway in the Bel Air Estates area this weekend.
The closures are part of a multibillion-dollar safety enhancement program, according to the Southern California Gas Co.
Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the work will be conducted on North Sepulveda Boulevard at the Moraga Drive on-ramp and off-ramp at the 405 Freeway.
The on-and-off ramps at Moraga Drive will be closed to traffic, and northbound and southbound traffic on Sepulveda will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
Signs will be posted to direct traffic. No interruption in natural gas service is anticipated, according to SoCalGas.
“Customers may smell the odor of natural gas,” according to the utility. “Although this is normal when crews are working, SoCalGas encourages anyone who has concerns about the smell of gas to call us from a safe location at (800) 427-2200 … 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
