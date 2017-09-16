‘We’re Bringing The Olympics Back Home:’ Garcetti, City Leaders Hold Parade In Celebration Of 2028 Games

POMONA (CBSLA.com) — City leaders held a parade in Pomona Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 2028 Olympic Games returning to Los Angeles.

L.A. City Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Herb Wesson were among the dignitaries at the parade, held three days after the official announcement was made in Lima, Peru.

“I think people are so excited to bring the Olympics back home to Los Angeles. A town that has Olympics in their DNA,” Garcetti said.

The last Olympic Games in Los Angeles were held in the summer of 1984.

