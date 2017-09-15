Woman Killed In Crash Into California Aqueduct

HESPERIA (CBSLA.com) — A woman died early Friday after her car crashed into the California Aqueduct in Hesperia and sank – while she was on the phone with her mother, trying to get help.
The body of Xanthel Linares, 24, was recovered by a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dive team at about 2:30 a.m. Family members who were at the scene identified her, but authorities have not yet confirmed the identification.
Linares had been driving a black 2017 Kia Forte, which witnesses say veered over the white fog line at Main Street and Escondido Avenue, hit a curb, went through a fence and into the Aqueduct. She was on the phone with her mother as her phone sank, according to her sister.
The young woman had already gone through so much hardship and trauma in her short life, according to her sister.
“She had cancer when she was younger, she had kidney transplants, she has glaucoma,” her sister said. “She’s very strong.”
An investigation into the crash continues.
Friday’s scene is not far from where a car carrying a woman and her three children flew into the Aqueduct in March. In that crash, the woman and two of her children were killed – one of whom was not found until two weeks later.